Tokyo stocks flat in morning as exporters bought, gains locked in

Tokyo shares were almost flat Friday morning as earlier buying of exporter and technology issues was offset by the locking in of gains after the Nikkei index briefly topped the 29,000 line. The 225-issue Nikkei Stock Average rose 25.80 points, or 0.09 percent, from Thursday to 28,967.94. The broader Topix index was up 5.38 points, or 0.27 percent, at 1,995.88. On the top-tier Prime Market, gainers were led by oil and coal product, mining, and nonferrous metal issues, while pharmaceutical, warehousing and harbor transportation service, and service issues were among major decliners.