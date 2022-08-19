N. Korea rejects S. Korea's aid offer as "height of absurdity"

Newsfrom Japan

North Korea has rejected an offer of aid from South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol in exchange for Pyongyang taking denuclearization steps, saying the proposal is the "height of absurdity," the North's official Korean Central News Agency said Friday. In a press statement issued Thursday, Kim Yo Jong, the younger sister and close aide of North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, rejected Yoon's proposal from earlier this week as an "impracticable one to create mulberry fields in the dark blue ocean." Kim Yo Jong, who is vice department director of the Central Committee of the Workers' Party of Korea, in...