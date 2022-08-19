Tokyo stocks end flat on exporter strength, gains locked in

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo stocks ended almost Friday as buying of exporters and some technology issues was offset by selling to lock in gains after the Nikkei index briefly topped the 29,000 threshold. The 225-issue Nikkei Stock Average ended down 11.81 points, or 0.04 percent, from Thursday at 28,930.33. The broader Topix index finished 4.02 points, or 0.2 percent, higher at 1,994.52. On the top-tier Prime Market, decliners were led by pharmaceutical, service, and information and communication issues, while oil and coal product, mining, and nonferrous metal issues were among major gainers.