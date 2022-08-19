Baseball: Darvish picks up loss despite commanding 8-1/3 innings

Newsfrom Japan

Yu Darvish worked 8-1/3 solid innings but suffered a tough loss Thursday as the Washington Nationals scored two runs in the ninth to beat the San Diego Padres 3-1. Darvish (10-7) held the Nationals to a run through the eighth inning, scored on Ildemaro Vargas' third-inning solo homer, and three hits. Manny Machado tied the game for the Padres with a solo shot in the fourth in a close contest at Petco Park. Darvish gave up two singles in the ninth, and left the 1-1 tie with one out and two on. Reliever Josh Harder hit one batter and walked the next to push across the go-ahead run, while another...