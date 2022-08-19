Baseball: Buffaloes ace Yamamoto, catcher Wakatsuki get past Lions

Newsfrom Japan

Yoshinobu Yamamoto struck out eight and Kenya Wakatsuki homered twice as the Orix Buffaloes eked out a 4-3 win over the Pacific League-leading Seibu Lions on Friday. Yamamoto (11-5) allowed nine hits, walked one and hit one in a 135-pitch complete game at Saitama Prefecture's Belluna Dome outside Tokyo, moving the defending champion Buffaloes to within 2-1/2 games of the league leaders. "I approached this game like any other, but you come in knowing you can't lose the first game of the series," Yamamoto said. "They did get plenty of hits off me and scored first, but I was able to hang in there...