Soccer: Reds cruise into ACL quarterfinals behind Moberg brace

Newsfrom Japan

Two first-half goals from Swedish striker David Moberg helped Japan's Urawa Reds cruise into the Asian Champions League quarterfinals with a 5-0 win Friday over Malaysia's Johor Darul Ta'zim in the round of 16. Danish forward Kasper Junker scored a brace of his own in the dying moments to put an exclamation point on the victory. Reds opened the scoring at their Saitama Stadium home ground outside Tokyo from the penalty spot. Alexander Scholz did the honors in the eighth minute after Johor keeper Farizal Marlias went up for a high ball but missed and crashed into a Reds player instead. Moberg s...