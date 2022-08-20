Soccer: Veteran forward Okazaki joins Sint-Truiden in Belgium

Newsfrom Japan

Former Japan forward Shinji Okazaki has signed for Sint-Truiden, the Belgian first-division side said Friday, the veteran joining four compatriots at the club including Shinji Kagawa. The 36-year-old Okazaki, winner of the English Premier League with Leicester in the 2015-2016 season, left Cartagena in the Spanish second tier at the end of their last campaign. "I'm happy to join this ambitious club," said Okazaki, who will wear No. 30 for the team. "With my experience and focus, I want to help the team achieve results and climb up the standings as quickly as possible." The Hyogo Prefecture nat...