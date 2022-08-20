Baseball: Ohtani gets nod from Angels to take part in his 1st WBC

Newsfrom Japan

Two-way star Shohei Ohtani was given approval Friday to take part in his first World Baseball Classic next March by Los Angeles Angels General Manager Perry Minasian. Ohtani, the reigning American League MVP, in July spoke of his desire to play in the tournament after missing the last edition in 2017 due to a right ankle injury while he was still a member of the Nippon Ham Fighters in Japan's Nippon Professional Baseball. Also in July, Ohtani's Angels teammate Mike Trout said he will captain the United States at the 2023 WBC. "Obviously, Mike wanted to play and we had that conversation. I thin...