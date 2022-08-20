Baseball: Suzuki hits RBI double as Cubs win 4th straight

Newsfrom Japan

Seiya Suzuki went 1-for-3 with an RBI double as the Chicago Cubs edged the Milwaukee Brewers 8-7 Friday to win their fourth straight game. After being rested Thursday on his 28th birthday, Suzuki ripped a line drive to the right-center wall with his first at-bat to plate a runner from second base with two outs in the first inning at Wrigley Field. The Cubs scored two more runs in the opening inning to lead 3-2 before the Brewers edged in front twice in a thrilling game involving five home runs, going ahead 5-4 in the third and 7-6 in the sixth. Christopher Morel had the final say, however, bla...