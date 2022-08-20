Soccer: Urawa face Pathum, Kobe to play Jeonbuk in ACL q'finals

Newsfrom Japan

Japan's Urawa Reds were drawn on Saturday to play Thailand's BG Pathum United in the Asian Champions League quarterfinals, while Vissel Kobe were pitted against South Korea's Jeonbuk Hyundai Motors. The games will both be played Monday at Urawa's Saitama Stadium, with the east region's semifinal on Thursday. Urawa manager Ricardo Rodriguez welcomed a matchup that will give neither Reds nor Pathum an extra day of rest since both teams' round-of-16 games were on Friday. Pathum's Japanese manager Makoto Teguramori, who managed Vegalta Sendai and V-Varen Nagasaki in the J-League as well as Japan's...