Baseball: Murakami homers help Swallows snap brief losing streak

Newsfrom Japan

Munetaka Murakami belted his 43rd and 44th home runs to power the Central League-leading Yakult Swallows to a 7-2 win over the last-place Chunichi Dragons on Saturday, snapping a two-game losing skid. The win at Vantelin Dome Nagoya allowed the Swallows to prevent any further whittling of their lead by the DeNA BayStars, who started the day five games back. Murakami also had a single and a walk, scored three runs and drove in three. Yakult starting pitcher Juri Hara (7-4) allowed a run over six innings to earn the win. Dragons lefty Shinnosuke Ogasawara (6-7) struck out nine over 6-2/3 innings...