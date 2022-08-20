Baseball: Swallows slugger Murakami swinging for home run history

Newsfrom Japan

Munetaka Murakami suggested Saturday he has his eye on making home run history. His two bombs in the Yakult Swallows' 7-2 win over the Chunichi Dragons tied the Central League club's record for home runs by a Japanese player at 44, equaling the mark set by Akinori Iwamura in 2004. Asked about the milestone after the game, the 22-year-old cleanup hitter alluded to Wladimir Balentien's Japan pro baseball record of 60 for the Swallows in 2013. "Yakult had a...player who hit 60, so I'm setting my sights even higher (than the Japanese record)," Murakami said. Murakami has already set a pair of Japa...