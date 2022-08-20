Tokyo Olympic sponsor in bribery case made multiple demands to exec.

Newsfrom Japan

The former chairman of clothing retailer Aoki Holdings Inc., who has been arrested in a bribery case related to a sponsorship deal for last year's Tokyo Olympics, began making multiple demands to a Summer Games' organizing committee executive from around January 2017, people familiar with the matter said Saturday. The former chairman, Hironori Aoki, and then organizing committee executive Haruyuki Takahashi agreed in January 2017 that the business suit company would pay 750 million yen ($5 million) to be selected as a sponsor for the global sporting event originally planned for 2020, the sourc...