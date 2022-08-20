Soccer: Frontale beat 10-man Avispa 4-1, close gap at top of table

Newsfrom Japan

Kawasaki Frontale roared back toward the top of the J-League first-division standings on Saturday, with hat-trick hero Marcinho powering the reigning champions to a 4-1 thrashing of 10-man Avispa Fukuoka. The resounding win moved Toru Oniki's men up three spots into third place on 43 points, five behind leaders Yokohama F Marinos with a game in hand. Second-place Sanfrecce Hiroshima, who have played three more matches than Kawasaki, have 44 points following a 5-2 win over Gamba Osaka. Brazilian forward Marcinho opened the scoring in the seventh minute at Fukuoka's Best Denki Stadium, tapping i...