Baseball: Ohtani goes 2-for-4 as Angels lose to Tigers

Shohei Ohtani went 2-for-4 with a run scored Saturday for the Los Angeles Angels, who gave up an early lead in a 4-3 loss to the Detroit Tigers. Batting leadoff as the designated hitter, Ohtani doubled before coming home on Luis Rengifo's single for a 1-0 lead in the first inning at Comerica Park. The Halos went up 2-0 on Andrew Velazquez's solo homer in the second, but the Tigers erased the advantage with two runs in the bottom of the inning. After both teams added a run in the third, Detroit scored the go-ahead run on Victor Reyes' RBI single in the fifth. Detroit reliever Alex Lange struck ...