Soccer: Monaco's Minamino frustrated after league debut loss to Lens

Takumi Minamino was left ruing missed chances after making his Ligue 1 debut for Monaco in a 4-1 loss to Lens on Saturday. The Samurai Blue attacker could not capitalize on either of two good first-half opportunities and largely struggled to make an impact from the left of midfield in manager Philippe Clement's 4-4-2 formation. Minamino received a cross in scoring position in the fourth minute but did not get a shot away after controlling the ball on his chest. With Monaco trailing 1-0, he made a close-range attempt from a scramble in the area but was blocked by Lens keeper Brice Samba. "If I ...