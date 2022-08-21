Baseball: Wada pitches Hawks past Fighters to series sweep

Newsfrom Japan

Forty-one-year-old Tsuyoshi Wada allowed a run over five innings and three teammates homered in the SoftBank Hawks' 5-1 Pacific League win over the Nippon Ham Fighters on Sunday. The win at PayPay Dome completed a three-game sweep for the Hawks, who began the day a half-game back of the first-place Seibu Lions. Wada (4-4) allowed three hits and two walks, while striking out two. "My pitching was neither really good nor all that bad, but I got a lot of run support and I was determined somehow to get through five innings," Wada said. Alfredo Despaigne cracked his seventh home run in the second i...