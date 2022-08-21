U.S. to host Indo-Pacific economic framework minister talks in Sept.

Newsfrom Japan

The first in-person ministerial meeting of the Indo-Pacific Economic Framework involving 14 countries including Japan and the United States is expected to be held early next month in Los Angeles, Japanese government sources said Sunday. Japan's Economy, Trade and Industry Minister Yasutoshi Nishimura will be among the attendees at the two-day meeting from Sept. 8, as the delegates aim to push forward negotiations under the U.S.-led trade initiative launched in May, the sources said. The framework, known as the IPEF, is aimed at balancing Beijing's rising economic clout in the fast-growing regi...