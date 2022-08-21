Japan eyes stockpiling 1,000 long-range missiles amid China tensions

Newsfrom Japan

Japan estimates that it will need around 1,000 long-range standoff missiles in addition to its stockpile of anti-ballistic missiles as a defense against China's increasing military capabilities, government sources said Sunday. With tensions mounting in the region, the Defense Ministry is set to bring forward by a year to fiscal 2024 part of its plan to extend the range of the Ground Self-Defense Force's Type-12 surface-to-ship guided missiles, with the associated costs to be included in its budget request for fiscal 2023. The ministry is seeking a record budget of over 5.5 trillion yen ($40 bi...