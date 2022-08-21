Soccer: Antlers share spoils with Bellmare

Newsfrom Japan

Kashima Antlers were forced to settle for a 1-1 away draw to relegation-threatened Shonan Bellmare in the J-League first division on Sunday. The draw moved Antlers into third place, one point ahead of two-time defending champions Kawasaki Frontale, who have three games in hand. Everaldo did the heavy lifting to set up Antlers' opener just before the hour mark at Bellmare's Lemon Gas Stadium Hiratsuka. Drawing a crowd of defenders as he dribbled down the right, Everaldo nudged the ball ahead of him, sprinted to the middle of the area. Yuta Higuchi ran onto the ball, cut back to the Brazilian, w...