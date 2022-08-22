Tokyo stocks open lower on Wall St. losses

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo stocks opened lower Monday, weighed down by losses on Wall Street late last week amid caution over aggressive interest rate hikes by the U.S. Federal Reserve. In the first 15 minutes of trading, the 225-issue Nikkei Stock Average fell 292.39 points, or 1.01 percent, from Friday to 28,637.94. The broader Topix index was down 13.28 points, or 0.67 percent, at 1,981.24. On the top-tier Prime Market, decliners were led by marine transportation, electric appliance, and nonferrous metal issues. At 9 a.m., the dollar fetched 137.03-06 yen compared with 136.96-137.06 yen in New York and 136.66-6...