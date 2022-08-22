Tokyo stocks down in morning on fears over Fed rate hikes

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo stocks fell Monday morning, dragged down by selling of technology shares and fears over aggressive rate hikes by the U.S. Federal Reserve. The 225-issue Nikkei Stock Average shed 124.81 points, or 0.43 percent, from Friday to 28,805.52. The broader Topix index was down 3.65 points, or 0.18 percent, at 1,990.87. On the top-tier Prime Market, decliners were led by service, nonferrous metal and electric appliance issues.