Baseball: Ohtani exits early with stomach bug in Angels' loss

Los Angeles Angels right-hander Shohei Ohtani was removed from Sunday's game against the Detroit Tigers due to a stomach virus. Ohtani (10-8) was pulled after struggling through four innings and took the loss in a 4-0 series finale defeat, in which he allowed three runs on five hits and four walks. He told interim manager Phil Nevin he was done before his turn to hit in the fifth inning. "I had stomach problems which affected my overall health. I actually didn't expect to last four innings," said Ohtani, who revealed that he had felt sick all morning. "I didn't throw up so I think I'll be fine...