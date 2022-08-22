Soccer: Kamada scores in 2nd straight game but Frankfurt stay winless

Newsfrom Japan

Daichi Kamada scored for the second straight game, but Eintracht Frankfurt's winless start to the German Bundesliga season continued with a 1-1 draw at home to FC Koln on Sunday. The Japan midfielder netted two minutes after coming on in the 69th minute at Deutsche Bank Park, but Koln struck back in the 82nd minute via a controversial Jan Thielmann goal that stood after a video review. The result leaves Europa League champions Frankfurt with two draws and a loss in the Bundesliga. In the Scottish top flight, Kyogo Furuhashi scored his third goal in as many matches and Georgios Giakoumakis adde...