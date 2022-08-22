Tokyo stocks end lower amid growing concern over U.S. rate hikes

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo stocks ended lower Monday with concern growing over aggressive interest rate hikes by the U.S. Federal Reserve, but the market's downside was limited as energy shares were robust. The 225-issue Nikkei Stock Average ended down 135.83 points, or 0.47 percent, from Friday at 28,794.50. The broader Topix index finished 1.93 points, or 0.1 percent, lower at 1,992.59. On the top-tier Prime Market, decliners were led by electric appliance, nonferrous metal and securities house issues.