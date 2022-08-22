Baseball: Sendai Ikuei beats Shimonoseki Kokusai in summer Koshien

Sports

Sendai Ikuei beat Shimonoseki Kokusai 8-1 on Monday to be crowned summer Koshien champion and become the first school from Japan's northeastern region of Tohoku to win either version of the national high school baseball tournament. Sendai Ikuei, based in Miyagi Prefecture, won the title behind a strong seven-inning performance by pitcher Yo Saito and a grand slam by Ikuya Iwasaki. Shimonoseki Kokusai, a school in Yamaguchi Prefecture, was a first-time finalist. The summer tournament features 49 schools, while 32 take part in the spring invitational. Both are held at Hyogo Prefecture's Koshien ...
Kyodo News

