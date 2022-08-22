Soccer: Kobe knocked out of ACL after extra-time loss to Jeonbuk

Newsfrom Japan

Vissel Kobe were eliminated from the Asian Champions League after going down 3-1 in extra time to Jeonbuk Motors of South Korea in Monday's quarterfinal. Substitute Koya Yuruki opened the scoring in the 64th minute but Kobe, fighting relegation in the J-League first division, conceded the leveler just two minutes later before Jeonbuk scored twice in extra time at Saitama Stadium. Without star midfielder Andres Iniesta and forward Yuya Osako, Kobe had the best chance of the first half when an unmarked Yutaro Oda saw his 20th-minute effort denied by keeper Lee Bum Soo from just outside the box. ...