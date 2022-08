Newsfrom Japan

Shonan Bellmare midfielder Satoshi Tanaka is joining Kortrijk in the Belgian first division on a season-long loan, the J-League first division side said Monday. The 20-year-old Paris Olympics hopeful has made 17 appearances for Shonan in J1 this term. "I'm fully motivated to start playing in Belgium as soon as I can and thrilled with the challenge," he said in a statement.