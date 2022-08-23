Tennis: Nishikori to miss U.S. Open as recovery from surgery continues

Newsfrom Japan

Kei Nishikori, who has yet to return to tennis after undergoing arthroscopic surgery on his left hip in January, will not compete in the upcoming U.S. Open in New York, his management company said Monday. The former world No. 4 had hoped to be back on the ATP Tour this summer but his name was not on the singles entry list for the Aug. 29-Sept. 11 U.S. Open, the fourth and final Grand Slam of the season, released by the organizers on Monday. He has also withdrawn from three events in July and August -- the Atlanta Open, Citi Open, and Winston-Salem Open. The continued absence of Nishikori, who ...