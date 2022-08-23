Tokyo shares down in morning on Wall St. declines, weak tech issues

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo stocks dropped Tuesday morning, dragged down by overnight share declines in the United States and falling high-tech and automaker issues. The 225-issue Nikkei Stock Average fell 337.58 points, or 1.17 percent, from Monday to 28,456.92. The broader Topix index was down 19.18 points, or 0.96 percent, at 1,973.41. On the top-tier Prime Market, decliners were led by transportation equipment, electric appliance, and rubber product issues.