Tokyo stocks end lower on weak auto issues, Wall St. decline

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo stocks ended lower Tuesday as new data falsification by Toyota Motor Corp.'s truck making subsidiary led to selling in auto related issues, with overnight falls on Wall Street dragging overall shares down in the Japanese market. The 225-issue Nikkei Stock Average ended down 341.75 points, or 1.19 percent, from Monday at 28,452.75. The broader Topix index finished 21.15 points, or 1.06 percent, lower at 1,971.44. On the top-tier Prime Market, decliners were led by electric appliance, transportation equipment and rubber product issues.