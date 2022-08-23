Japan to ease COVID entry requirements, raise cap on entrants

Newsfrom Japan

Japan is planning to stop requiring proof of a negative COVID-19 test result from entrants to the country as long as they have completed three rounds of vaccinations, while also raising the cap on the number of entrants from the current 20,000 a day, a government source said Tuesday. The government is also set to open Japan to more foreign tourists by allowing unguided tours -- ones not accompanied by tour conductors -- after the country on June 10 started processing applications for accepting foreign visitors on guided package tours from 98 countries and regions deemed low-risk for coronaviru...