Ex-Malaysia PM Najib loses final appeal on corruption conviction

Malaysia's top court on Tuesday upheld former Prime Minister Najib Abdul Razak's conviction and 12-year jail sentence plus a 210 million ringgit ($47.15 million) fine meted out by a lower court two years ago. Najib's failed last-ditch attempt for the Federal Court to overturn the Kuala Lumpur High Court ruling made in July 2020 meant he has to start serving his jail sentence immediately. He was tried on seven charges that include the illegal transfer of 42 million ringgit from SRC International Sdn. Bhd. to his private bank accounts between December 2014 and February 2015. SRC is a former unit...