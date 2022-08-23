Takeda apparently to become 1st Japan's firm to sell vaccine abroad

Newsfrom Japan

Takeda Pharmaceutical Co., Japan's biggest drug maker, said Tuesday that its vaccine for dengue fever was approved in Indonesia, apparently becoming the first Japanese company to sell a vaccine abroad. The medical giant, which has lagged behind in COVID-19 vaccine development, said it is also applying for approval of one for dengue fever in Asian and South American countries as well as in the European Union, aiming to push its annual sales up to $1.6 billion. Dengue fever is contracted through mosquito transmission. Annually, 390 million people are estimated to be infected across the globe, wi...