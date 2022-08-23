Olympus to sell original business of microscopes to U.S. company

Newsfrom Japan

Olympus Corp. is considering selling its microscope subsidiary to a U.S. private equity firm, aiming to rebuild its operations by letting go of its original business, a source familiar with the matter said Tuesday. The major Japanese optical equipment maker, founded in 1919 as a microscope manufacturer, is expected to focus its financial resources on medical equipment following the sale of its science-centered subsidiary Evident Corp. to Bain Capital for several billion yen. Since being battered by an investment loss cover-up scandal that came to light in 2011, Olympus has been struggling to r...