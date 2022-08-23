Baseball: Imanaga pitches streaking BayStars to 7th straight win

Sports

Shota Imanaga hurled six scoreless innings and drove in a run for the DeNA BayStars in their seventh straight win, 4-0 over the Hanshin Tigers on Tuesday. The BayStars' victory kept them within four games of the Central League-leading Yakult Swallows, who came from behind to beat the Hiroshima Carp 5-4 on a three-run Munetaka Murakami home run. At Kyocera Dome Osaka, Imanaga (8-3) struck out eight, while allowing four hits and three walks. He took a 1-0 lead into the bottom of the first, retiring all three batters he faced. In the second, Imanaga singled in catcher Yasutaka Tobashira off Tiger...
Kyodo News

Kyodo News