Indo-Pacific economic ministers to meet Sept. 8-9 in L.A.: U.S.

The U.S. government said Tuesday it will host the first in-person ministerial talks on an Indo-Pacific economic cooperation plan in Los Angeles on Sept. 8 and 9, advancing an initiative launched earlier this year. U.S. Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo and Trade Representative Katherine Tai will co-host the meeting with ministerial-level officials from the 13 other members of the Indo-Pacific Economic Framework, including Australia, India and Japan. Japanese government sources said earlier the participants in the Los Angeles event will try to reach an agreement to launch formal negotiations for...