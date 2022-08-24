Tokyo stocks open slightly higher on bargain-hunting

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo stocks opened modestly higher Wednesday as investors scooped up battered shares following the key Nikkei index's fall for four trading days. In the first 15 minutes of trading, the 225-issue Nikkei Stock Average rose 59.70 points, or 0.21 percent, from Tuesday to 28,512.45. The broader Topix index was up 4.84 points, or 0.25 percent, at 1,976.28. On the top-tier Prime Market, gainers were led by mining, oil and coal product, and rubber issues. At 9 a.m., the dollar fetched 136.73-76 yen compared with 136.70-80 yen in New York and 137.27-29 yen in Tokyo at 5 p.m. Tuesday. The euro was quo...