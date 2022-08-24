Baseball: Angels owner Moreno considers options for sale of team

Newsfrom Japan

Los Angeles Angels owner and 76-year-old businessman Arte Moreno said Tuesday he is considering selling the MLB team he has owned for two decades. The Angels made the announcement in a statement confirming the organization started a process that includes a possible sale of the team. No timeline for a sale was revealed in the statement. "It has been a great honor and privilege to own the Angels for 20 seasons," said Moreno, who bought the team for about $180 million from The Walt Disney Company in 2003 to become the first Mexican-American owner of a U.S. sports franchise. "As an organization, w...