Tokyo stocks down in morning as tech issues slide on weak Wall St.

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo stocks edged down Wednesday morning, with technology issues coming under pressure after shares on Wall Street dropped overnight amid lingering concern over the U.S. economy. The 225-issue Nikkei Stock Average fell 93.65 points, or 0.33 percent, from Tuesday to 28,359.10. The broader Topix index was down 1.7 points, or 0.09 percent, at 1,969.74. On the top-tier Prime Market, decliners were led by land transportation, service, and pharmaceutical issues.