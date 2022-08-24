FOCUS: New Zealand taking world-first steps toward kicking smoking habit

Newsfrom Japan

New Zealand is proposing bold new tobacco-control measures in a bid to become "smoke-free" by 2025, with plans to break the generational cycle of smoking in a move that experts say could have global implications for the future of the industry. The ambitious legislation introduced to parliament in July set out three world-first measures aimed at reducing the prevalence of smoking to fewer than 5 percent of New Zealand's population of 5 million. First, the bill would remove virtually all the nicotine from cigarettes and tobacco, leaving only very low levels of the addictive substance. The second...