Basketball: Machida says rookie WNBA season will help grow her game

Newsfrom Japan

Washington Mystics guard Rui Machida believes the experience of playing with the greatest players in the women's game in her first season in the WNBA has allowed her to grow on the court. The 29-year-old Japanese played in all 36 regular season games, averaging 1.8 points and 2.6 assists in almost 13 minutes per game, as the Mystics reached the playoffs only to be beaten in the first round. Still, playing overseas has been both a joyous and enlightening experience, Machida said. "Every player in the WNBA is top notch and I understand why it's the best league in the world. I gained a valuable e...