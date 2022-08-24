URGENT: Japan not to require pre-entry test for triple-vaccinated travelers

Newsfrom Japan

Japan will exempt travelers from pre-arrival COVID-19 testing starting Sept. 7 if they have received three vaccine shots, Prime Minister Fumio Kishida said Wednesday.

Kishida also told reporters virtually that the government will soon decide on raising the daily entry cap on travelers, currently set at 20,000.

Japan has been gradually relaxing border controls that were criticized both at home and abroad for being too stringent, as Kishida aims to bring them on par with other Group of Seven nations.