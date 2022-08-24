Nikkei ends at 2-week low on U.S. economic concerns

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo stocks closed lower Wednesday with the benchmark Nikkei hitting a two-week low and extending its losing streak to a fifth day, as weak U.S. business activity data added to concerns about the country's economic outlook. The 225-issue Nikkei Stock Average ended down 139.28 points, or 0.49 percent, from Tuesday at 28,313.47. The broader Topix index finished 4.26 points, or 0.22 percent, lower at 1,967.18. On the top-tier Prime Market, decliners were led by air transportation, marine transportation, and service issues.