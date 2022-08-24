Japan to pledge human resources investment in Africa to counter China

Newsfrom Japan

Prime Minister Fumio Kishida will announce investment in human resources in Africa at a gathering held in Tunisia later this week, in an effort to counter China’s influence on the continent, government sources said Wednesday.

At the Tokyo International Conference on African Development, Kishida will pledge to invest in fostering the talents of 300,000 people for the next three years, primarily in the agriculture and health sectors, according to the sources.

By investing in people to promote Africa’s economic growth, Kishida intends to showcase the difference with China, which has been recently...