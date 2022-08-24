Japan digital art collective Teamlab to reopen Tokyo museum in 2023

Newsfrom Japan

Japanese digital art collective Teamlab, known for its immersive installations using cutting-edge technology, said Wednesday it will reopen a permanent museum next year in central Tokyo.

The Mori Building Digital Art Museum: Teamlab Borderless has since 2018 been housed in a building in the capital’s Daiba tourist district, which is due to close next Wednesday. Its new location will be an underground space in Tokyo’s Minato Ward.

The collective has several exhibitions around the world, including in Shanghai and New York City. It will also open exhibitions in Germany and Saudi Arabia. The Teaml...