KDDI mobile service disrupted again, soon restored

Newsfrom Japan

KDDI Corp., the provider of the "au" mobile service, said voice calls had been disrupted from around 9 p.m. Wednesday due to equipment failure but were restored about 45 minutes later, following a large-scale network outage that spanned several days in early July. The second-largest mobile carrier by subscribers in Japan said the disruption Wednesday night occurred in a part of the eastern region of the country but did not affect data services. KDDI said the disruption also affected its low-cost UQ Mobile brand and its lower-priced "povo" wireless customers.