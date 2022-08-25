Toyota accepts California's independent emission standards

Newsfrom Japan

Toyota Motor Corp. has accepted California's exhaust gas emission standards, following a years-long dispute that had prompted the state government to suspend purchases of vehicles from it and other major automakers. The Japanese automaker said in a statement released Monday that it "continues to share the vision of (greenhouse gas) reduction and carbon neutrality goals" with the California Air Resources Board and the state government. Liane Randolph, chair of the board, welcomed the decision, saying in a tweet, "We are excited to explore their proposals" toward accelerating zero-emission vehic...