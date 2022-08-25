Tokyo stocks open higher on Wall St. gains, weaker yen

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo stocks opened higher Thursday morning, supported by overnight gains on Wall Street and buying of exporter issues on a weaker yen. In the first 15 minutes of trading, the 225-issue Nikkei Stock Average rose 84.23 points, or 0.30 percent, from Wednesday to 28,397.70. The broader Topix index was up 4.75 points, or 0.24 percent, at 1,971.93. On the top-tier Prime Market, gainers were led by pharmaceutical, iron and steel, and nonferrous metal issues. At 9 a.m., the dollar fetched 137.10-11 yen compared with 137.07-17 yen in New York and 136.54-55 yen in Tokyo at 5 p.m. Wednesday. The euro wa...