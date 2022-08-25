Japan retains economic view in Aug., warns of rising prices impact

Newsfrom Japan

The Japanese government on Thursday kept intact its assessment that the economy continues to recover from the coronavirus pandemic fallout, but warned of rising commodity prices taking a toll on households and businesses. "The Japanese economy is picking up moderately," the Cabinet Office said in the overall assessment for August, while upgrading its view on industrial production and public investment. As for short-term prospects, the monthly report warned of downside risks derived from "a slowing down of overseas economies due to global monetary tightening" and called for attention to the "im...